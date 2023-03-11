Focus at Four: Gas prices down slightly ahead of Spring Break

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring break is just around the corner and many families will be hitting the road for vacation.

“This is a time of year when many people start taking road trips,” said Daniel Armbruster with Triple A Texas. “Travel is going to be very big this year with the pent-up demand that’s still playing out from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Nationwide, gas prices are ticking up slightly but the state average remains just over $3.00 a gallon in Texas.

Triple A Texas reports the statewide average sits at $3.07 a gallon. That’s compared to a higher national average of $3.47 a gallon reported on Friday.

Triple-A says prices at the pump typically fluctuate this time of year.

“This time of year is the switch over to what’s called summer blend gasoline and it’s a little bit more expensive to refine,” said Armbruster. “That can also play into why gas prices are going up and they will likely fluctuate if not increase a little bit.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the third lowest gas price average in the country, according to Triple-A.

When it comes to the main ingredient in gasoline, crude oil, inflation, and higher interest rates are on the minds of market watchers. This comes as uncertainty remains in the forecast for the possibility of an economic slowdown while demand for travel remains optimistic.

