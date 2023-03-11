Lady Tigers complete perfect unscored upon 21-5A run

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - The Lady Tigers defeated Montgomery 1-0 Friday night to finish district play.

Led by a Kate Homeryer goal, the Lady Tigers defense consisting of Hailey Greer, Kira Merrell, Grace Tomlinson, Avery Carnes, Kayla Morawietz, Evie Nolan, and Kindle Kerbel held the Bear scoreless for the shutout.

The Lady Tigers finished district 14-0 and set a program record of giving up 0 goals for the entirety of district and finishing with 14 shutouts. They are District Champs for the first time since 2011.

