Men’s Tennis secures road win over No. 18 Bulldogs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 39 Texas A&M men’s tennis team took down No. 18 Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-2), Saturday, at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre.

The Maroon & White (7-7, 2-2 SEC) opened fast, as they claiming their fifth-straight doubles point against the Bulldogs (13-3, 2-2 SEC). No. 78 Trey Hilderbrand/Noah Schachter made quick work of No. 26 Carles Hernandez/Nemanja Malesevic on court 1 (6-2). Pierce Rollins/Kenner Taylor continued the momentum, ultimately securing the doubles point as they bested Michal Novansky/Benito Sanchez on court 2 (6-3).

Mississippi State responded early in doubles, as it claimed two courts early, giving them the lead. The Aggies then went on a run, started by No. 31 Schachter on court 1, he secured a straight-set victory over No. 125 Malesevic (6-4, 6-3). No. 66 Raphael Perot doubled down as he claimed court 2, as he defeated Petar Jovanovic (6-4, 7-5). Clinching the match for the Maroon & White was Guido Marson, he outlasted Ewen Lumsden on court 4 (6-3, 7-5). Matthis Ross was putting on a winning performance on court 6, as he was leading in a three-set battle with Novansky before the match was called (6-2, 5-7, 4-1).

COACHES QUOTES

Head coach Steve Denton on the today’s match…

“We really needed that one for our confidence as a team. Mississippi State always fights very hard and they made us earn every point. I’m very proud of how the guys competed, and it started in the doubles for us today as we were able to win a couple of matches in straight sets that kept the momentum on our side. We then followed that up with a great showing in the singles, overall a good team win.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to the Mitchell Tennis Center for a doubleheader with ACU and No. 52 Tulsa, Tuesday, March 14 with first serves set for 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

TEAM NOTES

Court 1 leads the Aggies in singles with a .750 winning percentage.

Noah Schachter paces A&M with five ranked wins in dual matches this season.

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).

Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

Raphael Perot holds the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with eight.

Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with dual match nine doubles wins.

Schachter/Hilderbrand are currently on a six-match winning-streak.

MATCH STATS

Singles Matches

No. 31 Schachter Def. No. 125 Malesevic (6-4, 6-3)

No. 66 Perot Def. Jovanovic (6-4, 7-5)

Perego – No. 89 Hernandez (3-6, 3-6)

Marson Def. Lumsden (6-3, 7-5)

No. 100 Rollins – Martinez (4-6, 3-6)

Ross – Novansky (6-2, 5-7, 4-1) unfinished

Doubles Matches

No. 78 Schachter/Hilderbrand No. 26 Def. Hernandez/Malesevic (6-2)

Taylor/Rollins Def. Novansky/Sanchez (6-3)

Perot/Perego – Jovanovic/Lumsden (2-6)

