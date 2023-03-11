No. 18 Aggies Face Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament Semifinals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The No. 2-seeded Aggies face sixth-seeded Vanderbilt on Saturday in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena 25 minutes after the conclusion of the Alabama-Missouri game that starts at 12 noon.

Vanderbilt leads the all-time series with the Aggies, 10-7, including a 72-67 win in 2022 in the two teams’ last meeting in Nashville.

In the lone regular season meeting between the Aggies and ‘Dores, the Maroon & White tallied a hard-fought 72-66 win at Reed Arena on 1/28.

For the first time ever, the Aggies have reached the SEC semis in consecutive years.

Last night’s win marked the first time Texas A&M has ever overcome a first-half deficit to win at the SEC Tournament.

Friday’s 13-point rally over ARK was the second-largest comeback of 2022-23 for the Aggies, behind only a 15-point rebound against NW State on 12/27.

The road to the SEC semis saw the Aggies overcoming a 13-point halftime deficit to beat Arkansas, 67-61, while Vandy upset the third-seeded Kentucky Wildcats, 80-73, in Friday’s late game.

TRENDS & STREAKS:

Texas A&M leads the nation in FTM and FTA with an average of 19.3-25.3, and its FT% of .762 leads the SEC. The Aggies average 1.5 more FTM/G than any other team in Div. I college basketball.

Texas A&M is 1 of 3 teams nationally with more than 800 FTA in 2022-23, joining SE Missouri St. and UTRGV. The next closest SEC team is Alabama with 744.

Dating back to late February of 2022, Texas A&M is a SEC-best 23-4 in its last 27 games against SEC opponents (includes SEC tournament).

The Aggies allowed a SEC-low avg. of 26.7 first-half points in conference play and limited opponents to 30 or fewer in 13-of-18 SEC games.

Wade Taylor IV and SEC POY Brandon Miller were the SEC’s only players to score 500+ points for the season and 300+ points in SEC play. Taylor IV joins 2012-13 All-SEC first-teamer Elston Turner as lone Aggies to do it since joining the SEC.

Tyrece Radford had 10+ points in 14-of-18 SEC games.

Taylor and Radford were the SEC’s highest scoring guard tandem in league play at 30.9 points/G. Against AP Top 25 opponents, the pair combined for a 38.5 scoring average.

Texas A&M was the only SEC team with two players hitting better than 50.0% from the field (min. 200 FGA): Henry Coleman III (.535) and Julius Marble (.533).

The Aggies are 11-1 when super sub Andersson Garcia logs 5 or more rebounds and 14-2 when he scores 3 or more points.

The resilient Aggies have overcome deficits of eight points or more in seven of their last 13 games, including last night’s 13-pionts rally over Arkansas and a trio of 12-point comebacks vs. Auburn (2/7), Arkansas (2/15) and Ole Miss (2/29).