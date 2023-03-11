No. 2 Aggies Roll Through Razorbacks

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team secured a 5-2 win over No. 65 Arkansas, Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (14-1, 3-0 SEC) continued their season long doubles dominance, as they claimed their 13th doubles point of the season against the Razorbacks (6-6, 0-3 SEC). No. 47 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing got the ball rolling for A&M with a win over Indianna Spink/Morgan Cross on court 3 (6-2). Mia Kupres/Gianna Pielet claimed the doubles point for the Maroon & White as they dominated Carolina Gomez-Alonso/Kelly Keller on court 5 (6-2).

The onslaught continued into singles, with No. 90 Goldsmith leading the way with a straight-sets win on court 4 over Cross (6-2, 6-2). No. 5 Stoiana followed by claiming court 1, besting Keller (6-2, 6-0). Clinching the match for A&M was Jeanette Mireles, as she secured a win over Grace O’Donnell on court 6 (6-1, 7-5). The teams decided to play out the remaining courts and No. 106 Kupres added another point for A&M. She secured the first conference singles win of her career over Arkansas’ Spink, in a straight-set double tiebreaker match (7-6(3), 7-6(5)).

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on today’s matchup…

“Every SEC match is a battle and Arkansas played well today. There were some positives to take from the match, starting with the doubles point. Arkansas has won some impressive doubles points this season, so coming away with that opening point was great. Overall I am pleased with the day, now we have a quick turnaround and play a good Missouri team Sunday.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to the Mitchell Tennis Center to face Missouri, Sunday, March 12, with first serve set for 12 p.m.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies are currently on a six-match win-streak.

Freshman Mia Kupres leads the Aggies with 10 dual match singles wins.

Pairing Mary Stoiana/Carson Branstine remain undefeated on the season with a 9-0 record.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 10 dual match doubles wins.

The Aggies boast a .900 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

A&M has only allowed 11 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on court 3 this season.

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .917.

Goldsmith is on a five-match winning streak which leads the team.

A&M has lost only two doubles points in its opening 15 dual matches.

The Aggies are currently on a 19-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

MATCH STATS

Singles Results

No. 5 Stoiana (9-1) Def. Keller (6-2, 6-0)

Ewing (7-3) – No. 68 Gomez-Alonso (6-7(5), 6-4, (0-1(4))

No. 106 Kupres (10-1) Def. Spink (7-6(3), 7-6(5))

No. 90 Goldsmith (9-2) Def. Cross (6-2, 6-2)

Mireles (5-1) Def. Stara (6-1, 7-5)

No. 80 Smetannikov (8-2) – O’Donnell (2-6, 6-3, 3-6)

Doubles Results

No. 4 Branstine/Stoiana (9-0) – No. 23 Cross/Spink (4-5) unfinished

No. 47 Goldsmith/Ewing (10-3) Def. No. 73 Stara/O’Donnell (6-3)

Kupres/Pielet (6-3) Def. Gomez-Alonso/Keller (6-2)

