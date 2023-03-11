Roadrunners drop game two of Fraser Cup series to Ice Wolves

The Texas Roadrunners host the Ice Wolves at Spirit Ice Arena.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Roadrunners dropped game two of their Fraser Cup series to Ice Wolves 4-1 at Spirit Ice Arena.

The Ice Wolves scored less than two minutes into the game and scored again seven minutes into the first period.

Texas adds one in the 3rd, but it’s not enough they fall 4-1 at home.

Game 3 is Friday night in Albuquerque.

