Texas A&M Evens Series at No. 7 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M softball team evened the SEC opening weekend series with No. 7 Arkansas winning game two, 2-0, at Bogle Park Saturday afternoon.

Three defensive double plays and impressive pitching performances from senior Shaylee Ackerman and sophomore Emily Leavitt hog tied Arkansas (20-5) to no runs for the first time this season. The shutout victory marks the eighth for the Maroon & White (15-7) and third against a top 20 ranked opponent.

Ackerman (4-2) went five innings, allowing two hits and one walk, while striking out two. Leavitt slammed the door shut sitting down five batters in the final two innings.

The Aggie offense found a way with a solo blast by freshman Riley Valentine in the fourth and senior Morgan Smith hitting a double to drive in junior Trinity Cannon in the fifth, despite batting 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and 2-for-12 with runners on base as a team.

UP NEXT

Sunday’s rubber match is set for 1 p.m. on the SEC Network+, while fans can listen to all Aggie softball games on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Riley Valentine – 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Morgan Smith – 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Trinity Cannon – 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 BB

Shaylee Ackerman (W, 4-2) – 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Emily Leavitt (S, 2) – 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

SCORING SUMMARY

T4 | Riley Valentine hit a team-leading fifth home run of the season. TAMU 1, UA 0

T5 | Trinity Cannon reached on a fielder’s choice and later scored after Morgan Smith doubled to right center. TAMU 2, UA 0

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Postgame interviews are available on 12thman.com/pressconference.

