Texas A&M Routes Northern Kentucky, 12-1

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies clinched the series against the Northern Kentucky Norse, 12-1, in seven innings Saturday afternoon on Olsen Field on Blue Bell Park.

A steady offense propelled the Aggies (11-4) over the Norse (8-6) with seven players wearing Maroon & White having a base hit, including five with multi-hit games. Ryan Targac led the way with a 2-for-4 day which included a home run from each side of the plate, the third multi-homer game marks his first of the season and the third of his career.

Senior Austin Bost also went 2-for-4 to extend his hit streak to eight games, while Jace LaViolette hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to get the Aggies in position for the run-rule win.

On the mound, Troy Wansing continued to shine, earning his second win of the year in his fourth start this season. The southpaw logged 6.0 innings of work giving up one run and recorded a career-high in strikeouts with 10 without a walk. Jaren Warwick hopped also made his Aggie debut in the seventh, striking out a pair of Norse hitters in a scoreless frame.

Texas A&M has now won six in a row and will look to sweep Northern Kentucky in the series finale on Sunday in what would be its second weekend series sweep this year. First pitch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and the game will be aired on SEC Network+.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Ryan Targac – 2-for-4, 2 R, 5 RBI, 2 HR

Hunter Haas – 3-for-5, 2 R, RBI

Jordan Thompson – 2-for-2, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 BB

Jace LaViolette – 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 1 HR

Troy Wansing (W, 2-1) – 6.0 IP, 10 K, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB

GAME SUMMARY

B1| TAMU 2, NKU 0

With two outs, Austin Bost doubled to center field and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Ryan Targac sent a 450-foot longball to earn two ribbies.

T3| TAMU 2, NKU 1

Bryce Miller hit a leadoff solo dinger over the scoreboard.

B3| TAMU 3, NKU 1

With no outs, Hunter Haas singled and advanced to third on a Jack Moss single. On a wild pitch Haas hustled home to scratch one.

B4| TAMU 10, NKU 1

Jordan Thompson hit a leadoff and moved to second when Jace LaViolette went to base on balls. Both advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Travis Chestnut’s double to left center. Jack Moss walked to advance Haas and he was plated on an Austin Bost single. Targac hit his second home run of the game to clear the bases.

B6| TAMU 12, NKU 1

With an out, Thompson doubled to left center. Jace LaViolette homered to right field.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M looks to sweep Northern Kentucky on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

On today’s game...

“Our bats were more consistent today. Offensive ballpark, we got some balls up in the wind and out today. I thought Troy Wansing did a really nice job and seeing some new faces out on the field is nice. Tomorrow is going to be different with that northern wind and an early start.”

Sophomore LHP Troy Wansing

On what was working…

“The biggest thing for me was trying to win with location and not so much velocity, especially with the end of the lineup. Just knowing that the velocity is there and I have to win those battles with the location. I want to continue to tighten up the fastball command and be able to through a slider off that.”

Junior first baseman Ryan Targac

On his approach at the plate…

“Not trying to do too much, I know sometimes it is easy to get caught up in your own head when you know the wind is blowing out but we stay true to who we are and that’s staying on the baseball and hopefully we will continue to do just that.”

