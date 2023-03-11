Three arrests made this week on Bryan ISD campuses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police made three arrests this week in three separate cases at Rudder High and Bryan High School.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old student was arrested at Rudder High School after several students claimed he made a verbal threat to shoot up a pep rally.

Witnesses said the student was in a classroom when he made gun noises and pointed his hand like a gun, according to police reports. The teen was searched but no weapons were found. He was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center and is charged with three counts of making terroristic threats. His bonds total $6,000.

A Bryan ISD spokesman tells KBTX, “Student safety is the most important thing in Bryan ISD. We will investigate this situation and take the appropriate action.”

In another case on Thursday, a 17-year-old student was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure.

A staff member was witness to the incident and notified the police.

The student was charged with indecent exposure and remains in jail with a $2,000 bond set.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old was arrested at Bryan High School for trespassing on campus. According to police, the teen identified himself as a Rudder High School student who went to the Bryan High School campus to “chill” in the library. He told police he arrived at Bryan High around 9:30 a.m. and waited until students were entering and exiting the building to let himself in. He said he remained on campus until the lunch hour, left, and then returned. Shortly after is when he was questioned by school employees.

He was taken to jail and charged with criminal trespassing. He’s been released on a $2,000 bond.

