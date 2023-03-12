Aggie fans celebrate the team’s victory over Vanderbilt in SEC Semi-Finals

Supporters filled bars across Aggieland to celebrate their team’s triumph against as they advance to SEC Championship
Fans cheering on the Aggies at Carney’s Pub and Grill Saturday.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has secured its spot in the SEC Tournament Championship game for the second consecutive year.

The 12th Man lived up to its name, showing support for the team throughout the game at bars across Aggieland including Carney’s Pub and Grill on S. College Avenue in Bryan.

On Saturday, the No. 18 Aggies defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores with a final score of 87-75 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Fans from across the Brazos Valley were excited as the team punched its ticket to the finals, and are eagerly anticipating the team’s performance in the NCAA Tournament next week.

The Aggies will face off against top-seeded Alabama on Sunday with the SEC’s automatic bid on the line.

Sunday’s championship game will be a rematch of both team’s regular-season finale, which the Aggies won 67-61 in front of a sellout crowd at Reed Arena.

