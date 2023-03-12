Aggies Lead the Field by 10 Strokes Heading into the Final Round of the Clover Cup

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST
MESA, Arizona – The No. 10 Texas A&M women’s golf team dominated the second round of the Clover Cup on Saturday, shooting an 11-under, 277 and jumping out to a 10-stroke lead over the field at the par-72, 6,184-yard Longbow Golf Club.

“We played the golf course much better today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We still had a couple of spots where we lost a little bit of momentum, but overall, we were patient and played well. I think we still have great round in us if we can clean up a couple of things. Zoe (Slaughter) and Jennie (Park) didn’t have their best today, but still found a way to play good golf and put together a couple of solid rounds.”

The Maroon & White’s (283-277—560) second round tied for the fifth-lowest score in program history. They were led by Zoe Slaughter (72-67—139) and Jennie Park (73-67—140) who both went 5-under, 67 in the round. The Aggies held a 10-stroke advantage over second-place New Mexico (-6).

Slaughter posted five birdies on the front nine and eagled No. 15, catapulting her up nine spots on the player leaderboard into third place. The Houston native was two shots behind Tennessee’s Angela Arora (-7). Park was 1-under for the round until she birdied four of her last six holes. That run gave her a share of fourth heading into the final day.

Adela Cernousek (70-71—141) stayed steady from her first-round performance, turning in a 1-under, 71 and securing a share of sixth going into the last round.

Hailee Cooper (72-72—144) and Lana Calibuso-Kwee (69-75—144) rounded out the lineup both holding onto a piece of 14th. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (76-70—146) competed as an individual and shot 2-under, 70 in the second. The senior stood tied for 18th.

Next Up

The Aggies will tee off the second round at 9 a.m. Live stats can be found at golfstat.com.

Team Standings

1 – Texas A&M (-16)

2 – New Mexico (-6)

3 – Georgia (+3)

4 – Clemson (+5)

5 – Tennessee (+12)

6 – Colorado State (+17)

7 – Louisville (+22)

8 – FIU (+23)

9 – Indiana (+29)

10 – Northern Illinois (+32)

11 – Chattanooga (+33)

12 – Notre Dame (+37)

13 – Mercer (+38)

14 – Cincinnati (+42)

PlaceTeam/PlayerRound 1Round 2Overall
1Texas A&M283 (-5)277 (-11)560 (-16)
3Zoe Slaughter72 (E)67 (-5)139 (-5)
T4Jennie Park73 (+1)67 (-5)140 (-4)
T6Adela Cernousek70 (-2)71 (-1)141 (-3)
T14Lana Calibuso-Kwee69 (-3)75 (+3)144 (E)
T14Hailee Cooper72 (E)72 (E)144 (E)
T18Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (i)76 (+4)70 (-2)146 (+2)

(i)-Competing as individual

