Auction donations still needed for 10th annual Iola VFD benefit

The event is Friday and Saturday, March 17th and 18th at the fire station on Brazos Street in Iola.
Final preparations are being put in place for the 10th annual Iola Volunteer Fire Department...
Final preparations are being put in place for the 10th annual Iola Volunteer Fire Department benefit next weekend.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Final preparations are being put in place for the 10th annual Iola Volunteer Fire Department benefit next weekend.

The event is Friday and Saturday, March 17th and 18th at the fire station on Brazos Street in Iola.

The cookoff, cornhole tournament, and fundraiser help the fire department continue serving the community and there will be live music along with live and silent auctions.

Donations are still needed, according to Vice President Andrew Gust.

There will be crawfish plates available beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday and fish plates beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Shopping and a kid’s zone will also be available.

For more information send an email to ivfdvp@outlook.com or ivfdcookoff@hotmail.com

You can also visit the IVFD Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Wells Fargo customers woke up Friday morning to find deposits missing from their checking...
Wells Fargo releases statement after customers report online banking issues
A trio of 17-year-old students are facing several charges in separate cases investigated by...
Three arrests made this week on Bryan ISD campuses
Bryan Fire Department EMS
College Station, Bryan Fire face expired agreement amid tensions
Even as Easton got sicker the summer before his passing, Brad and Laura Root said their son’s...
Youth baseball tournament honors Brazos Valley 9-year-old after losing battle with liver disease
Gender, sexual orientation lessons would be banned in Texas schools under a bill that creates...
Texas Senate bill would ban gender lessons in classrooms

Latest News

Texas A&M Baseball Routes Northern Kentucky, 12-1
Texas A&M Baseball Routes Northern Kentucky, 12-1
Director of Central Texas VA Health Care addresses veterans at town hall meeting
Director of Central Texas VA Health Care addresses veterans at town hall meeting
Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream
Hidden Valley Ranch releases Ice Cream
Aggie fans celebrate the team’s victory over Vanderbilt in SEC Semi-Finals
Aggie fans celebrate the team’s victory over Vanderbilt in SEC Semi-Finals