Auction donations still needed for 10th annual Iola VFD benefit

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Final preparations are being put in place for the 10th annual Iola Volunteer Fire Department benefit next weekend.

The event is Friday and Saturday, March 17th and 18th at the fire station on Brazos Street in Iola.

The cookoff, cornhole tournament, and fundraiser help the fire department continue serving the community and there will be live music along with live and silent auctions.

Donations are still needed, according to Vice President Andrew Gust.

There will be crawfish plates available beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday and fish plates beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Shopping and a kid’s zone will also be available.

For more information send an email to ivfdvp@outlook.com or ivfdcookoff@hotmail.com

You can also visit the IVFD Facebook page for more information.

