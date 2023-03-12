Cities of Bryan, College Station declare March as Red Cross Month

Volunteers are needed to help install free smoke alarms in Madisonville homes on Saturday, April 1.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As climate disasters, blood donation needs, and other emergencies upend lives, local community heroes are stepping up to care for one another.

This March, the Heart of Texas Chapter is honoring those who make its mission possible during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation.

Locally, Mayor John Nichols and Mayor Bobby Gutierrez have declared March as Red Cross Month in both the College Station and Bryan communities.

“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in Bryan and College Station rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Jennifer Young, Executive Director of the Heart of Texas Chapter. “This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration. You can join in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.”

How You Can Help

You can participate in Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer, or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR, and how to use an AED.

On March 22, you can also join the annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating here to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support, and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

Preventing Home Fires

Home fires are the most frequent disaster response for the Red Cross, which is also working to help families stay safe by installing free smoke alarms during its Sound the Alarm home fire safety events in at-risk communities. Volunteers are needed for an event on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Madisonville. You can register to help, sign up for a smoke alarm, and learn more by clicking here.

PREVENT A BLOOD SHORTAGE

When volunteer blood donors lend an arm this March, they’ll help keep the blood supply from dropping this spring. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31, 2023, will receive a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email.* Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card – which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners.*

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 1-31

Please visit redcrossblood.org for more details and to sign up for an upcoming blood drive.

(Editor’s Note: Rusty Surette serves as a board member of the local American Red Cross chapter)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

