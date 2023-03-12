Director of Central Texas VA Health Care addresses veterans at town hall meeting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County veterans weighed in on the quality of their health care and what they’d like to see change during a town hall meeting Saturday.

The event was hosted by the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan and the Brazos County Veteran Services Office.

The town Hall was moderated by Michael Kiefer, Director of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.

Doctors, claim specialists, and other representatives from the Texas Central VA Health Care System, Bryan-College Station VA Clinic were present at a town hall meeting. They explained recent changes and improvements to VA healthcare and addressed veterans’ concerns in both group and one-on-one settings.

“I just wanted to come out and greet our veterans who wanted to come out and greet us,” Kiefer says. “I think veterans respond to that personal interaction rather than just doing things remotely or through social media.”

At the town hall, every topic was open for discussion, but there was a significant emphasis on informing veterans about community care. This program aims to improve health care in rural communities, like Bryan-college station, where the nearest VA hospital is over an hour away.

“Since we are remote, a long way from the VA Hospital we’re actually going to use the facilities around Bryan-College Station for specialty care,” says Alfred Paterson, Brazos County Veterans Service Officer.

According to the Veterans Administration, the Veterans Community Care Program (VCCP) provides eligible veterans with the option to receive healthcare services from a local community healthcare provider, based on their healthcare requirements and eligibility criteria. However, veterans can still choose to receive healthcare services from a VA medical facility. To prevent being charged for community care, VA approval is required for most cases. VA staff members are responsible for determining eligibility for community care.

Paterson says having the additional care options locally will be beneficial for veterans, their families, and caregivers.

“It’s so much easier to go 15 minutes to your doctor’s visit at Baylor Scott & White or St. Joseph as opposed to taking an entire day to go up to Temple,” said Patterson. “if a veteran for example, an elderly veteran who has a back condition for him or her to drive an hour and half one way to Temple is challenging.”

Central TX VA officials and Brazos County Veterans gathered at a town hall to discuss healthcare concerns and improvements. Michael Kiefer, Director of the Central TX Veterans Health Care System, answered veterans' questions. Tune in to News 3 at Ten for more. #VeteransHealthcare pic.twitter.com/imVNgn2Y8C — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) March 12, 2023

Brazos Valley Veterans Service Officers

Brazos County Veterans Service Office 200 South Texas Avenue, Suite 167, Bryan, TX 77803 Phone: (979) 361-4360 Email: apatterson@brazoscountytx.gov

Burleson County Veterans Service Officer Franklin Karasek 100 W. Buck, Suite 104, Caldwell, TX 77836 Phone: 979-567-6360

Madison County Veterans Service Officer 101 West Main, Suite 115, Madisonville, TX 77864 Phone: 936-348-2244 Email: erica.greene@madisoncountytx.org

Robertson County Veterans Service Officer Paul Baker 209 Cedar Street, Hearne, TX 77859 Phone: 979-280-5994

Leon County Veterans Service Officer Kimberly Cervantes 113 West Main, Annex I, 2nd Floor, PO Box 429, Centerville, TX 75833 Phone: 903-536-3666 Email: vso@co.leon.tx.us

Washington County Veterans Service Officer Eric Posern Washington County Courthouse Annex, 105 W. Main Street, Suite 102, Brenham, TX 77833 Phone: (979) 277-6228

Grimes County Veterans’ Services Officer Jay Lafferty 270 FM 149 W. (located in the Grimes County Justice & Business Center next to the Sheriff’s Department), PO Box 811, Anderson, TX 77830 Phone: (936) 873-4490

