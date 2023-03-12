Distin Wins High Jump Title to Close NCAA Indoor Meet

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Lamara Distin collected her third high jump title as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams wrapped up the NCAA Indoor National Championship meet at Albuquerque Convention Center on Saturday.

Distin cleared 6-3.25/1.91m to claim her third-straight NCAA high jump victory. She adds to her collection of gold, as she also won the high jump titles at the 2022 Indoor and Outdoor competitions. Distin ends the indoor season with an undefeated record and only five misses at heights lower than her collegiate leading height of 6-5.5/1.97m. Bára Sajdoková placed 16th, earning second team all-American honors to end the season in which she set the No. 3 mark in school history at 6-1.5/1.87m in February.

On the men’s side of the high jump, Ushan Perera cleared 7-1.75/2.18m to place fifth. Perera transferred mid-season from Texas A&M-Commerce, where he won four DII titles. His season best mark of 7-4.5/2.25m in February equaled the school record set by Jimmy Howard in 1981.

The women’s 4x400m team took home the bronze medal with their time of 3:26.99. Jermaisha Arnold opened the Aggies in 51.86 before handing the baton to Kennedy Wade, who split 50.98. Jania Martin got the stick next, clocking 52.64, before passing off to Tierra Robinson-Jones. Robinson-Jones brought the team home in 51.52 for a total time of 3:26.99. The mark betters their season best by almost two seconds and is the fourth-best time in Texas A&M history.

In the women’s 400m, Arnold clocked 51.80 to place eighth overall, earning first team all-American honors in her first season for the Maroon & White. Arnold transferred from Coastal Carolina and made an immediate impact for the Aggies, moving her name up to the No. 7 spot on the all-time list.

The men’s 4x400m team ended the day, registering a time of 3:03.88 to place sixth. Running in the first heat, Auhmad Robinson opened with a 45.98 and De Marco Escobar followed in 45.56. Eric Hemphill III split 45.78 before handing off to Ashton Schwartzman on the anchor. Schwartzman lost ground after being bumped on the back stretch, but regained control to split 46.57, crossing the finish line in 3:02.88. Oklahoma and UCLA were disqualified after review, leading to the Aggies’ sixth place finish.

The Texas A&M women finished the meet tied for 14th with 17 points, while the men tied for 32nd with seven points.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

On the Aggies’ Performance at the NCAA Indoor Meet…

“It’s not the season that I want to have at this point, but the outdoor season starts in just a few days. We’ll go to work and see what we can do outdoors.”

Next Up

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams travel to Freeport, Bahamas to compete at the Island Relays Bahamas Invitational at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex on March 16 to March 18.

