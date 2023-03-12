Firefighter dies after battle with illness, fire chief says

The Brecksville Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter following a battle with...
The Brecksville Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter following a battle with an illness.(Source: Brecksville Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio firefighter died after a battle with an illness on Friday, according to officials.

The Brecksville Fire Department said it is mourning the loss of Bruce Gordon, who died at the age of 60 from an unidentified illness.

Brecksville Fire Chief Nick Zamiska said Gordon had been with the fire department for 40 years and had acted as a firefighter and a paramedic.

“He will be missed by all,” Zamiska said in a comment. “Truly the best of the best.”

Funeral details have not been announced.

