Multiple vehicles involved in Sunday afternoon crash in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Bryan at the intersection of W Villa Maria Road and Forestwood Drive.

The damaged vehicles were in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the intersection.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the crash but the damaged vehicles included a pickup truck on its top and an SUV that appears to have hit a parked car.

We’ve reached out to Bryan police for more information.

