Multiple vehicles involved in Sunday afternoon crash in Bryan

The damaged vehicles were in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the intersection.
Several vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Bryan at the intersection of W...
Several vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Bryan at the intersection of W Villa Maria Road and Forestwood Drive.(Image courtesy: Tyeka Polk)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Bryan at the intersection of W Villa Maria Road and Forestwood Drive.

The damaged vehicles were in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the intersection.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the crash but the damaged vehicles included a pickup truck on its top and an SUV that appears to have hit a parked car.

We’ve reached out to Bryan police for more information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Wells Fargo customers woke up Friday morning to find deposits missing from their checking...
Wells Fargo releases statement after customers report online banking issues
A trio of 17-year-old students are facing several charges in separate cases investigated by...
Three arrests made this week on Bryan ISD campuses
Bryan Fire Department EMS
College Station, Bryan Fire face expired agreement amid tensions
Even as Easton got sicker the summer before his passing, Brad and Laura Root said their son’s...
Youth baseball tournament honors Brazos Valley 9-year-old after losing battle with liver disease
Gender, sexual orientation lessons would be banned in Texas schools under a bill that creates...
Texas Senate bill would ban gender lessons in classrooms

Latest News

The blue along the equator indicates cooler than normal water in the equatorial pacific
NOAA: La Niña has ended, El Niño conditions possible by end of year
This March, the Heart of Texas Chapter is honoring those who make its mission possible during...
Cities of Bryan, College Station declare March as Red Cross Month
Final preparations are being put in place for the 10th annual Iola Volunteer Fire Department...
Auction donations still needed for 10th annual Iola VFD benefit
Michael Kiefer, Director of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System speaking with veteran...
Director of Central Texas VA Health Care addresses veterans at town hall meeting