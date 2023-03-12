Multiple vehicles involved in Sunday afternoon crash in Bryan
The damaged vehicles were in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the intersection.
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Bryan at the intersection of W Villa Maria Road and Forestwood Drive.
It’s not immediately clear what caused the crash but the damaged vehicles included a pickup truck on its top and an SUV that appears to have hit a parked car.
We’ve reached out to Bryan police for more information.
