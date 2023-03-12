No. 10 Women’s Golf Runs Away with Clover Cup Championship

MESA, Arizona – The No. 10 Texas A&M women’s golf team won the 2023 Clover Cup by 15 strokes on Sunday at the par-72, 6,184-yard Longbow Golf Club.

“There was a lot of signs from last week that showed up this week,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “The great thing about this is that it is still March, and we learned a lot this week that we can work on moving forward. Winning is very hard, and on paper we were supposed to win and sometimes that makes it harder to get the job done. We weren’t perfect but we played solid golf and pushed through for the win.”

The Aggies (283-277-281—841) dominated the Clover Cup and won by 15 strokes over second-place New Mexico. They also had an 83-stroke cushion between them and last-place Cincinnati. A&M fired a 23-under, 841 which is the second lowest 54-hole score in program history, only behind its last outing where it shot 34-under, 830 at the ICON Invitational.

The Maroon & White won back-to-back tournaments for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The win marked the third tournament championship of the season for A&M.

Zoe Slaughter went 4-under, 68 on the final day and tied for third on the player leaderboard. The Houston native posted the third top-three finish of her junior season.

Adela Cernousek (70-71-70—211) was the lone Aggie to go under par in all three rounds at the Clover Cup. The Antibes, France, native came in sixth, posting the second top-10 performance of the year.

Jennie Park (73-67-72—212) produced her team-best fourth top-10 finish, as she tied for seventh. Park shot even-par in the final round.

Hailee Cooper (72-72-71—215) and Lana Calibuso-Kwee (69-75-72—216) tied for 13th and 15th, respectively. Every member of the Aggie lineup finished in the top-20.

Fernández García-Poggio (76-70-74—220) competed as an individual for the Maroon & White and tied for 22nd.

Next Up

The Aggies will return to the course March 24-26 to take part in the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Georgia.

Team Standings

1 – Texas A&M (-23)

2 – New Mexico (-8)

3 – Georgia (-4)

4 – Clemson (-2)

5 – Tennessee (+9)

6 – Louisville (+21)

7 – Colorado State (+24)

8 – FIU (+29)

9 – Indiana (+32)

T10 – Northern Illinois (+42)

T10 – Notre Dame (+42)

12 – Mercer (+49)

13 – Chattanooga (+50)

14 – Cincinnati (+60)

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Overall 1 Texas A&M 283 (-5) 277 (-11) 281 (-7) 841 (-23) 3 Zoe Slaughter 72 (E) 67 (-5) 68 (-4) 207 (-9) T6 Adela Cernousek 70 (-2) 71 (-1) 70 (-2) 211 (-5) T4 Jennie Park 73 (+1) 67 (-5) 72 (E) 212 (-4) T14 Hailee Cooper 72 (E) 72 (E) 71 (-1) 215 (-1) T14 Lana Calibuso-Kwee 69 (-3) 75 (+3) 72 (E) 216 (E) T22 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (i) 76 (+4) 70 (-2) 74 (+2) 220 (+4)

(i)-Competing as individual

