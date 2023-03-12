No. 2 A&M Secures Sweep Over Missouri

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team swept the Missouri Tigers (7-0) Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (15-1, 4-0 SEC) opened the match claiming their third-straight doubles point, 14th of the season. Mia Kupres/Gianna Pielet started the day with an exemplary performance on court 5, as the pair demolished Missouri’s (9-7, 0-4 SEC) Romary Cardenas/Gabriela Martinez (6-1). Securing the point for A&M was No. 47 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing, when the pair bested Emelie Schwarte/Andrea Artimedi on court 3 (6-4). No. 4 Carson Branstine/Mary Stoiana were on their way to victory, as they battled Inah Canete/Mae Canete on court 1, only two points from victory, 6-5.

The barrage continued into singles, as the Maroon & White swept all six courts. Getting the Aggies under way was No. 83 Pielet on court 6, as she secured a speedy straight-set win over Cardneas (6-1, 6-1). Jeanette Mireles followed with a victory on court 5, as she bested Artimedi (6-2, 6-0), this win marked her fifth straight. No. 90 Goldsmith clinched the match for A&M on court 3 (6-1, 6-3), with her 10th dual match singles win of the season over Inah Canete. The teams played out the remaining courts, and Ewing wasted no time adding another point to the tally, as she claimed the win on court 2 over Schwarte (6-1, 6-3). No. 5 Stoiana outlasted Mae Canete on court 1 in a third set super tiebreaker, despite facing multiple match points (6-1, 3-6, 1-0(11)), this win also puts her at the 10 dual match singles win mark this season. Rounding out the wins for the Maroon & White was No. 106 Kupres, as she ensured the match sweep with a win on court 3 over Martinez (6-4, 6-2).

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on today’s matchup…

“Overall, I think it was a very decisive win and that was one of the things as coaches we’ve been asking for. It was very tricky conditions today as we had to handle the wind, but we talk about being able to play in any conditions and we did just that. Any time you can beat an SEC team 7-0 you have to be pleased about that, now our focus moves to next week with another pair of tough matches scheduled.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies host their third straight conference match Friday, March 17, versus the LSU Tigers with first serve set for 5 p.m.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies are currently on a seven-match win streak.

Freshman Mia Kupres leads the Aggies with 11 dual match singles wins.

Pairing Mary Stoiana/Carson Branstine remain undefeated on the season with a 9-0 record.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 11 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, court 1 holds the highest winning percentage at .909.

The Aggies boast a .900 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

A&M has only allowed 11 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on court 3 this season.

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .923.

Goldsmith is on a six-match winning streak which leads the team.

A&M has lost only two doubles points in its opening 16 dual matches.

The Aggies are currently on a 20-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

The Aggies have swept eight opponents this season.

The Aggies have won 43 consecutive matches when playing outdoors.

MATCH STATS

Singles Results

No. 5 Stoiana (10-1) Def. Mae Canete (6-1, 3-6, 1-0(11))

Ewing (8-3) Def. Schwarte (6-1, 6-3)

No. 106 Kupres (11-1) Def. Martinez (6-4, 6-2)

No. 90 Goldsmith (10-2) Def. Inah Canete (6-1, 6-3)

Mireles (6-1) Def. Artimedi (6-2, 6-0)

No. 83 Pielet (3-0) Def. Cardenas (6-1, 6-1)

Doubles Results

No. 4 Branstine/Stoiana (9-0) – Canete/Canete (6-5) unfinished

No. 47 Goldsmith/Ewing (11-3) Def. Schwarte/Artimedi (6-4)

Kupres/Pielet (7-3) Def. Cardenas/Martinez (6-1)

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.