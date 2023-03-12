No. 4 Texas A&M Falls to No. 1 SMU, 11-6

DALLAS, Texas – The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team fell to No. 1 SMU, 11-6, in the regular season finale at the Dallas Equestrian Center on Saturday.

The Aggies tied Flat, 2-2, and fell in Horsemanship, 3-1. Maggie Nealon earned Most Outstanding Performer honors when she defeated Madigan Eppink, 71-66, and Devon Thomas outscored Miranda Seade, 71-70 for the Aggies two Flat points. Cori Cansdale earned the lone Horsemanship point as she defeated Megan Waldron, 76.5-74.

The Maroon & White kept things close early, trailing 5-4 at the intermission.

Texas A&M dropped Fences, 3-1, but Alexa Leong garnered her second straight MOP honor with an 87-64 performance over Eli Yeager. The Aggies took two points from SMU in Reining. Ariana Gray picked up her 10th win and second MOP honor of the season with a 73-70.5 win over Dani Latimer. Lisa Bricker earned the other Reining point with a narrow, 71-70.5 victory against Chalyce Head.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M heads to Blythewood, South Carolina to face Georgia in the first round of the SEC Championships on March 24 at 1:30 p.m. CT.

