No. 4 Texas A&M Falls to No. 1 SMU, 11-6

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas – The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team fell to No. 1 SMU, 11-6, in the regular season finale at the Dallas Equestrian Center on Saturday.

The Aggies tied Flat, 2-2, and fell in Horsemanship, 3-1. Maggie Nealon earned Most Outstanding Performer honors when she defeated Madigan Eppink, 71-66, and Devon Thomas outscored Miranda Seade, 71-70 for the Aggies two Flat points. Cori Cansdale earned the lone Horsemanship point as she defeated Megan Waldron, 76.5-74.

The Maroon & White kept things close early, trailing 5-4 at the intermission.

Texas A&M dropped Fences, 3-1, but Alexa Leong garnered her second straight MOP honor with an 87-64 performance over Eli Yeager. The Aggies took two points from SMU in Reining. Ariana Gray picked up her 10th win and second MOP honor of the season with a 73-70.5 win over Dani Latimer. Lisa Bricker earned the other Reining point with a narrow, 71-70.5 victory against Chalyce Head.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M heads to Blythewood, South Carolina to face Georgia in the first round of the SEC Championships on March 24 at 1:30 p.m. CT.

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Wells Fargo customers woke up Friday morning to find deposits missing from their checking...
Wells Fargo releases statement after customers report online banking issues
Food hall coming soon to College Station
Food hall coming soon to College Station
A trio of 17-year-old students are facing several charges in separate cases investigated by...
Three arrests made this week on Bryan ISD campuses
Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a vehicle crash on Highway 6 between Navasota and...
Crews respond to crash on Highway 6 southbound near FM 159
The new College Station location is double the size and has even more furniture, home décor and...
Mother-daughter duo behind Dirt Road Rustics unveil new location

Latest News

Texas A&M Golf
Aggies Lead the Field by 10 Strokes Heading into the Final Round of the Clover Cup
Aggies Sink Vandy, 87-75 to reach SEC Tournament Championship Game
Blue Bell Park
Texas A&M Routes Northern Kentucky, 12-1
Texas A&M Softball
Texas A&M Evens Series at No. 7 Arkansas