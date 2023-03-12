Spring Break Temperature Roller Coaster

KBTX Weather
KBTX Weather(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A morning cold front came to quickly erase the near 90° weather Saturday brought the Brazos Valley. The back-and-forth temperatures over the last 72 hours is just a start of more to come this week. A seasonable chill Monday morning will give way to sunshine and comfy temperatures by afternoon. A few showers pass by to the southwest of our area early in the day; highs locally reach the mid-to-upper 60s to kick off the week. Another disturbance swinging across North Texas drape the clouds back overhead Tuesday and allow another push of cool air into the area. Spotty, passing, light showers are in the works for the second day of the week (many stay dry, rain totals are low) with highs only reaching the upper 50s to right at 60° for a long-sleeves-worthy day.

Wednesday is a gem of a day: chilly morning 40s warming to the low 70s. Thursday turns on a strong south wind, bringing the warmest day of the week and a chance for scattered rain and a few thunderstorms by afternoon and evening (40%). Overnight rain and storms are expected into the early hours of Friday as a stout cold front arrives. Morning rain clears with a stiff north wind blowing at 20-30mph for St. Patrick’s Day. Find the green coat -- you will need it. Highs are only expected to reach the mid/upper 50s. That chill is set to linger into the upcoming weekend, too.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Monday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. High: 67. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 48. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for light rain. High: 59. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

