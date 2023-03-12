Texas A&M Clinches SEC Opening Weekend Series at No. 7 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Texas A&M softball team opened the flood gates with a five-run third inning to run rule No. 7 Arkansas, 9-1, in five innings, Sunday afternoon, to clinch the SEC Opening Weekend series win.

Texas A&M (16-7) hit solo jacks in the opening two frames courtesy of junior Trinity Cannon and senior Morgan Smith. In the third inning, the Maroon & White recorded five consecutive hits, including back-to-back doubles from Smith and freshman Riley Valentine to plate five Aggies. A&M ultimately put the dagger in the Razorbacks (20-6) by adding two more runs in the fifth inning.

Emily Leavitt (4-2) earned the win after going four innings in the circle in relief. The sophomore struck out six, while giving up five hits, one run and only one walk.

The SEC Opening Weekend road series win marks the first for Texas A&M since joining the league. The Aggies last won a conference opening weekend series March 9-11, 2018, when they swept No. 7 Ole Miss at Davis Diamond.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to the Brazos Valley to host No. 18 Georgia beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Trinity Cannon – 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Morgan Smith – 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R

Rylen Wiggins – 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R

Riley Valentine – 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB

Emily Leavitt (W, 4-2) – 4.0 IP, 5 H,1 R, 1 BB, 6 K

SCORING SUMMARY

T1 | Trinity Cannon hit her third home run on the season as she blasted a solo shot over the center field wall. TAMU 1, UA 0

T2 | Morgan Smith homered to right center, her second of the season. TAMU 2, UA 0

B2 | Hoffmann doubled to left center and scored after Camenzind doubled down the left field line. TAMU 2, UA 1

T3 | Cannon singled through the right side and later scored after Julia Cottrill singled through the right side. Keely Williams singled, followed by a Smith double that scored Cottrill and Williams. Riley Valentine doubled to left center scoring Smith, followed by Rylen Wiggins singling to right center to bring Valentine home. TAMU 7, UA 1

T5 | Valentine walked and Wiggins doubled, before Amari Harper singled to left field to bring the two home. TAMU 9, UA 1

