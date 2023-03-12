Texas A&M Men’s Basketball earns No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament

FILE -The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
FILE -The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Kansas, Villanova, North Carolina and Duke will play in the first Final Four to take place under the new world of “name, image and likeness” endorsements in college sports. It allows college players to earn money through endorsements. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KBTX) - The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team officially made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 as a No. 7 seed.

The Aggies will take on No. 10 Penn State in a first-round matchup this Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. They are in the Midwest Region with Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games in Kansas City.

This is Texas A&M’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in the Buzz Williams era. The Aggies (25-9, 15-3) finished second in the SEC. They advanced to the SEC Tournament Championship game and fell to Alabama 82-63. The Crimson Tide is the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Wells Fargo customers woke up Friday morning to find deposits missing from their checking...
Wells Fargo releases statement after customers report online banking issues
A trio of 17-year-old students are facing several charges in separate cases investigated by...
Three arrests made this week on Bryan ISD campuses
Bryan Fire Department EMS
College Station, Bryan Fire face expired agreement amid tensions
Even as Easton got sicker the summer before his passing, Brad and Laura Root said their son’s...
Youth baseball tournament honors Brazos Valley 9-year-old after losing battle with liver disease
Gender, sexual orientation lessons would be banned in Texas schools under a bill that creates...
Texas Senate bill would ban gender lessons in classrooms

Latest News

Aggies Close Out Sweep of Norse
Texas A&M Golf
No. 10 Women’s Golf Runs Away with Clover Cup Championship
Texas A&M Clinches SEC Opening Weekend Series at No. 7 Arkansas
No. 2 A&M Secures Sweep Over Missouri