Texas A&M Men’s Basketball earns No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament

(KBTX) - The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team officially made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 as a No. 7 seed.

The Aggies will take on No. 10 Penn State in a first-round matchup this Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. They are in the Midwest Region with Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games in Kansas City.

This is Texas A&M’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in the Buzz Williams era. The Aggies (25-9, 15-3) finished second in the SEC. They advanced to the SEC Tournament Championship game and fell to Alabama 82-63. The Crimson Tide is the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies are going dancing! Thursday in Des Moines. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/jMdYsqDgpj — KBTX Sports (@kbtxsports) March 12, 2023

