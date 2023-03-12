Texas A&M Men’s Basketball earns No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KBTX) - The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team officially made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 as a No. 7 seed.
The Aggies will take on No. 10 Penn State in a first-round matchup this Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. They are in the Midwest Region with Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games in Kansas City.
This is Texas A&M’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in the Buzz Williams era. The Aggies (25-9, 15-3) finished second in the SEC. They advanced to the SEC Tournament Championship game and fell to Alabama 82-63. The Crimson Tide is the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
