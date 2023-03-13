AP sources: Biden OKs huge Willow oil project in Alaska

FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at...
FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope. President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The expected announcement comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the controversial Willow project. (ConocoPhillips via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW DALY and CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is approving the major Willow oil project on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope, according to two people familiar with the decision.

The decision revealed Monday, one of President Joe Biden’s most consequential climate decisions, is likely to draw condemnation from environmentalists who say it flies in the face of the Democratic president’s climate pledges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Bryan at the intersection of W...
Multiple vehicles involved in Sunday afternoon crash in Bryan
The blue along the equator indicates cooler than normal water in the equatorial pacific
NOAA: La Niña has ended, El Niño conditions possible by end of year
Truck crashes into Firme Fades Barber Shop in Bryan .
Caught on Camera: Pickup truck crashes into barber shop in Bryan, repairs underway
Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a roundtable discussion on police reform on...
Pence says Trump ‘endangered my family’ on Jan. 6

Latest News

Michael Cohen leaves a lower Manhattan building after meeting with prosecutors, Friday, March...
Cohen to testify before grand jury in Trump hush money probe
Regulators had to rush to close Silicon Valley Bank, a financial institution with more than...
US, UK try to stem fallout from Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference, Wednesday, March 8,...
Vice President Harris to visit Africa in latest US outreach
3/13
Monday PinPoint Forecast 3/13