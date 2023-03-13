Bryan resident addresses childhood hunger while school is closed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan business owner made it her mission to fight childhood hunger during the week of spring break.

While they’re off from class, children who rely on school lunches aren’t receiving as many meals. Alanna Silva, the owner of Wayback Burgers, who recently moved to the Brazos Valley, saw an opportunity to make a difference in her new community.

“We don’t have as big of a community here, but we’re really trying to plant our roots here and become pillars of our community,” said Silva. “My family is really my work family. I tell them here at Wayback ‘you’re my family’.”

Silva said her job of making sure people are well-fed has a deeper meaning than just serving burgers.

“I remember in my early 20′s, I remember losing my job and getting an eviction notice and not knowing when our next meal is going to come,” Silva said.

Now, Silva and her family have come together to fight hunger in the community during a period where kids may not be getting the meals they need.

“We had the idea last Friday. My son actually brought a box of cereal home from Bryan ISD and I saw a Facebook post that said they were looking for a bunch of cereal boxes for the kids during spring break. Sometimes a school meal is the only one they’d be able to have,” said Silva.

So, Silva made it her mission to provide lunches to 100 Brazos Valley children for all five days of Spring Break.

“We went to Sam’s and got all the food we’d need. My family and employees helped put them together. In the bags we have a small bag with only freezer items. We have three hot pockets and two uncrustables,” said Silva. “In the non-frozen bag we have five bananas, five fruit snacks, five small juice pouches, and five peanut butter crackers. For all five days.”

Theresa Mangapora, Executive Director at the Brazos Valley Food Bank, told KBTX one out of five households with children in the Brazos Valley fight hunger.

“That’s 20 percent of our population,” said Mangapora. “That’s not just in the holidays, that’s not just in the summer. It’s all the time. So, the school meals are a real life line for a lot of families.”

Among the food bank’s resources is the BackPack Program, which provides kids with food to take home over the weekend. Mangapora pointed out that while essential for some families, this program only provides food for weekends and is meant for the student - not the whole family.

So, despite all of the programs in place in the Brazos Valley, the need still is at a record high.

“Due to inflation and the SNAP benefits ending in March, we are seeing numbers of anywhere from a 15 to 20 percent increase in visitors to the local food pantries. I think it’s wonderful when people see a need and do what they can. If more of us did that, there wouldn’t be as much need,” said Mangapora.

Alanna Silva said her family is working to create more ways to fight childhood hunger in the future. One upcoming holiday she’d like to provide meals for is Easter.

As of Monday evening, all 100 bags have been claimed for children in the Brazos Valley.

To get connected with the Brazos Valley Food Bank, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.