Caught on Camera: Pickup truck crashes into barber shop in Bryan, repairs underway

Truck crashes into Firme Fades Barber Shop in Bryan .
Truck crashes into Firme Fades Barber Shop in Bryan .(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Instead of cutting hair, owners at the Firme Fades Barber Shop in Bryan spent their Sunday cleaning up after a pickup truck crashed through the side of the building.

Owners say the accident happened around 4:00 a.m. The shop, which is located at the corner of Dodge Street and South College Avenue, was closed at the time, so there was no one inside and no injuries reported.

The barber shop posted on Facebook: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Firme Fades will have to shut down for a few days. If you had any appointments, we will contact you and reschedule you for a later date as this was totally unexpected…follow our page for more information on our reopening!”

The business owner says the driver of the pickup truck initially left the scene Sunday morning but later returned to take responsibility.

“Yeah, I was surprised the driver did come back and take responsibility for his actions, you know probably a little nervous from the incident last night but he did take responsibility and we’re working together and working as a team to get everything back situated,” said owner, Isidro Rodriguez.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Wells Fargo customers woke up Friday morning to find deposits missing from their checking...
Wells Fargo releases statement after customers report online banking issues
Several vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Bryan at the intersection of W...
Multiple vehicles involved in Sunday afternoon crash in Bryan
A trio of 17-year-old students are facing several charges in separate cases investigated by...
Three arrests made this week on Bryan ISD campuses
The blue along the equator indicates cooler than normal water in the equatorial pacific
NOAA: La Niña has ended, El Niño conditions possible by end of year
Bryan Fire Department EMS
College Station, Bryan Fire face expired agreement amid tensions

Latest News

Allison Dohrman, a cyclist with Down Syndrome from College Station, is training hard for the...
College Station woman headed to Berlin for Special Olympics World Games
Sunday Night Weather Update 3/12
Sunday Night Weather Update 3/12
Several vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Bryan at the intersection of W...
Multiple vehicles involved in Sunday afternoon crash in Bryan
The blue along the equator indicates cooler than normal water in the equatorial pacific
NOAA: La Niña has ended, El Niño conditions possible by end of year