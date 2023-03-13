College Station resident addresses childhood hunger while school is closed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan business owner made it her mission to fight childhood hunger during the week of spring break.

During spring break, children who rely on school lunches aren’t receiving as many meals. Alanna Silva, owner of Wayback Burgers, said it’s her goal to make sure kids are fed, “because, hunger doesn’t take a spring break.”

Silva is working to provide over 100 lunches to Brazos Valley children during the week. She went to Sam’s Club and bought sandwiches, peanut butter crackers, fruit, fruit snacks and juice for each bag. Each bag has five items each.

As of Monday morning, Silva said there were only six more sack lunches available.

More information on this story will be on News Three At Six.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.