Focus at Four: Texas A&M, Blinn College partner together for nursing program

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Blinn College District and Texas A&M University School of Nursing announced a new co-enrollment partnership providing Blinn Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) students a new pathway to their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Texas A&M.

The Aggie Student-Centered Express Nursing Degree Program, or the ASCEND Program, offers students an affordable path to earn their bachelor’s degree in just one or two semesters after completing their associate degree.

As the nursing shortage in the Brazos Valley, and the across the country, continues this program can get future nurses through schooling and into the job force.

Dr. Rebecca Burns, the RN to BSN coordinator at Texas A&M said this program reduces traditional admission barriers, lowers student costs, and helps the state meet the growing need for highly trained nursing professionals.

In the program, students complete an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree from Blinn and Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Texas A&M while co-enrolled in both institutions. Students may apply to ASCEND during their first, second or third semester of the Blinn ADN Program.

For lovers of Texas A&M tradition, ASCEND graduates are eligible to receive an Aggie Ring upon graduation.

