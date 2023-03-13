Get ready for this year’s Brazos Valley Livestock Show

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley youth will have a chance to show off their projects and animals at the 67th annual Brazos County Youth Livestock Show.

Not only is this a chance at bragging rights, but these students are also in the running for prizes that will help better their futures.

Junior Board Members for the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show Taylor Colvin and Amanda Dean share they are thrilled about this year’s show.

Colvin says the show kicks off with the Queen’s Dance on Saturday, March 18. From there, the week will be filled with contests, auctions, and shows.

brazos county queens dance (kbtx)

“Exhibitors like us get to exhibit our animals and all of our hard work we’ve been putting in, and then the event ends on March 25 with the sale,” said Colvin.

Deans said she’s most excited to show off her her goats, she’s been raising them for 10 months.

“I spent months working on these animals so to exhibit them is a really big deal to me,” said Dean.

The Queen’s Day will be Saturday, March 18 from 8 PM to 12 AM, to purchase tickets click here.

For a full list of events or to purchase tickets visit Brazos County Youth Livestock Show.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.