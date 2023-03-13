Grab a Benedict Burger, catch some March Madness at Another Broken Egg

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re not a big breakfast person, you can still enjoy brunch with your friends at Another Broken Egg Cafe by choosing one of their lunch items.

Check out the Benedict Burger, made with a hand-pressed beef patty, grilled ham, over-medium fried egg, hollandaise and green onions on a brioche bun.

You can pair your burger with one of the cocktails or mocktails on Another Broken Egg’s drink menu. Co-Owner, Tap Bentz, recommends trying their seasonal Blackberry Mule, made with Hendrick’s® Gin, fresh sour mix, fresh fruit flavor of blackberries and ginger beer.

“It’s flavorful and refreshing and it comes in a copper mug. Our bar is fully stocked,” Bentz said.

Another Broken Egg is also a great place to meet up with friends to watch March Madness games.

“If you want to come hang out, the TVs are on. It’s a great place to get away and get some different food than a sports’ bar,” he said.

Another Broken Egg is open every day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

