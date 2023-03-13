Groundbreaking for Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Never Forget Garden coming to Veterans Park

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Tomb of the Unknown Soldier(Never Forget Garden Committee)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This month, construction will begin at the site of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Never Forget Garden monument and plaza at Veterans Park.

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony on March 22 starting at 11:30 a.m. at Veterans Park, 3101 Harvey Rd.

The hope is that the Never Forget Garden will serve as a special place of remembrance for all missing and unknown service members of all wars who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial/Tomb of the Unknown Soldier remembrance will honor and remember America’s missing and unknown soldiers from the Revolutionary War to the present.

Donations are still being accepted for Flag Donors and Brick Pavers for the project. There is less than half of the brick paver space remaining.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Bryan at the intersection of W...
Multiple vehicles involved in Sunday afternoon crash in Bryan
The blue along the equator indicates cooler than normal water in the equatorial pacific
NOAA: La Niña has ended, El Niño conditions possible by end of year
Truck crashes into Firme Fades Barber Shop in Bryan .
Caught on Camera: Pickup truck crashes into barber shop in Bryan, repairs underway
Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip
FILE -The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
Texas A&M Men’s Basketball earns No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Texas A&M and Blinn College District announced a new co-enrollment partnership providing Blinn...
Focus at Four: Texas A&M, Blinn College partner together for nursing program
100 bags were distributed around town to families in need.
Bryan resident fighting childhood hunger with homemade boxes
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Texas A&M and Blinn College District announced a new co-enrollment partnership providing Blinn...
Focus at Four: Texas A&M, Blinn nursing partnership