Groundbreaking for Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Never Forget Garden coming to Veterans Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This month, construction will begin at the site of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Never Forget Garden monument and plaza at Veterans Park.

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony on March 22 starting at 11:30 a.m. at Veterans Park, 3101 Harvey Rd.

The hope is that the Never Forget Garden will serve as a special place of remembrance for all missing and unknown service members of all wars who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial/Tomb of the Unknown Soldier remembrance will honor and remember America’s missing and unknown soldiers from the Revolutionary War to the present.

Donations are still being accepted for Flag Donors and Brick Pavers for the project. There is less than half of the brick paver space remaining.

