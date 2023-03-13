Men’s Tennis Hosts Mid-Week Doubleheader

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Mar. 13, 2023
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 39 Texas A&M men’s tennis team returns to the Mitchell Tennis Center to host a doubleheader with ACU and No. 52 Tulsa, Tuesday, March 14, with first serves set for 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

The Aggies (7-7, 2-2 SEC) are coming off a conference road trip where they split a pair of matches with No. 7 Georgia (3-4) and No. 18 Mississippi State (4-2). In Thursday’s match with the Georgia the Maroon & White garnered two ranked wins, the first coming in doubles through No. 78 Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand as they bested No. 11 Ethan Quinn/Trent Bryde (6-2). No. 100 Pierce Rollins followed with a singles win over No. 101 Teodor Giusca (6-4, 4-6, 6-4).

A&M defeated its highest-ranked opponent this season in Starkville on Saturday. Schachter/Hilderbrand claimed their second ranked doubles win of the week, as the pair secured the win over No. 26 Carles Hernandez/Nemanja Malesevic (6-2). A victory from Kenner Taylor/Rollins coveted the doubles point for the Aggies in a battle with Michal Novansky/Benito Sanchez (6-3). The Maroon & White picked up a trio of singles wins, opened by a ranked win from No. 31 Schachter, as he defeated No. 125 Malesevic (6-4, 6-3). No. 66 Raphael Perot was not far behind, besting Petar Jovanovic (6-4, 7-5), while Guido Marson clinched the match as he claimed the final court over Ewen Lumsden (6-3, 7-5).

“It’s nice to be playing at home again tomorrow in front of the 12th Man,” said head coach Steve Denton. “We have another tricky doubleheader against a feisty ACU squad, and a Tulsa team who play much better than their ranking may suggest. We played both opponents last year, and Tulsa specifically gave us a very tough match in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. I think both teams have certainly improved from last season, so it should be a good test for our squad.”

Looking at Monday’s matchups, A&M has an undefeated record versus ACU (8-7), 6-0, with five of those matchups coming in College Station. The Aggies have swept the Wildcats, 7-0, in their last two meetings and will aim to make that a trio Tuesday. The Maroon & White also boast an all-time record of 9-2 in matches with Tulsa (5-6), winning the last six with a staggering combined point margin of victory of 33-7.

TEAM NOTES

  • Court 1 leads the Aggies in singles with a .750 winning percentage.
  • Noah Schachter paces A&M with five ranked wins in dual matches this season.
  • Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).
  • Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.
  • Raphael Perot holds the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with eight.
  • Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with dual match nine doubles wins.
  • Schachter/Hilderbrand are currently on a six-match winning-streak.

12TH MAN REWARDS

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 20 points at each match.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

