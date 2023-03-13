This C&J Barbeque dish will have you feeling lucky

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In celebration of St Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17, the side of the month at C&J Barbeque is Colcannon.

Colcannon is a traditional Irish dish of mashed potatoes with cabbage or kale.

“It’s mashed potatoes, then you cook down some bacon, take the bacon out. With that grease, you put in onions, garlic and cabbage, and then once you’re done, put a little butter in there because butter makes everything better,” Owner, Justin Manning, explained.

To make it at home, add milk to chopped, softened potatoes. Then, generously add in some salt and pepper.

Once your potatoes are mashed, you can add in your Irish combo of bacon, onions, garlic and cabbage.

Manning says it’s important to mix it together really well, so the additional flavors are included in every bite of potato.

You can order a side of Colcannon at C&J Barbeque any day of the week until March 31.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.