The Tipsy Trinket debus karaoke room on St. Patrick’s Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The owners of The Tipsy Trinket in downtown Bryan have given the wine bar a little makeover, and the new addition is sure to get you up and moving. They’ve added a Korean-style karaoke room. It’s a private space that opens Friday and allows up to eight people to enjoy over 15,000 songs.

“There’s not one in Bryan-College Station, surprisingly, so hopefully this will be a big thing for people to be able to do,” owner Lori Gibson said.

The karaoke room used to be a retail space, and Gibson’s family transformed it in less than a month. It’s a soundproof space with comfortable seating, LED lights and a disco ball to enhance the experience.

To reserve the room starting on St. Patrick’s Day, all you have to do is call 979-704-6003. It’s $50 an hour to book, but Gibson is offering $10 off during the month of March. The owner said people can also come in to view the space before booking.

“You can sing until your heart’s content,” Gibson said.

The wine bar also added some wines to the menu that can be enjoyed during karaoke. There are over 80 wines to choose from with The Goose, a South African sauvignon blanc, and the Chinon, a French wine, being two of the newest.

“One thing that’s unique is I don’t have any bottle that’s over $30,” Gibson said. “I try to make it very accessible and approachable for everyone to enjoy.”

For St. Patrick’s Day, the wine bar will be serving Tipsy Twinkles. It’s edible green glitter mixed with champagne. This can be enjoyed with one of The Tipsy Trinket’s signature charcuterie boards or a croffle.

The Tipsy Trinket is open from Wednesday to Sunday and is located at 211 West William J. Bryan Parkway in Bryan. You can stop by Friday for $4 green beers on tap and $5 green champagne.

There will also be more events throughout the spring, and you can keep up with everything on The Tipsy Trinket’s website and Facebook.

