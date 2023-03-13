Tuesday shower chance could make for a chilly afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday kicked off spring break for many across the Brazos Valley, but Tuesday may not feel too springy. Ample cloud cover and a spotty shower chance could make things feel a little more like early February.

A very weak disturbance is set to roll across the state of Texas as we move into Tuesday morning. Cloud cover will move in, and we will watch for a very scattered shower and maybe a stray rumble of thunder. If this rain does materialize, then we could be reaching for the jackets into Tuesday afternoon.

Plans Tuesday? You may have to dodge a spotty shower after mid-morning!

A small disturbance moves overhead, bringing enough moisture that we could wring out a shower/a stray rumble.

However, air at the surface will be very dry...could limit how much makes it to the ground. pic.twitter.com/ESj6XjmpM5 — Kayleigh Thomas (@KBTXKayleigh) March 13, 2023

STEPPING OUT TUESDAY? CHECK THE RADAR BEFORE HEADING OUT THE DOOR.

WHY IT MAY NOT HAPPEN:

The limiting factor of this rain will be just how dry we are at the surface. Dew point temperatures, the measure of moisture in the atmosphere, Tuesday stay between the upper 30s and lower 40s. While we have lots of moisture in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere that supports clouds and rainfall, it could be difficult to find rain here at ground level. As the rain falls, it may evaporate as it interacts with the dry air at the surface making for streaky clouds called virga.

Dry air at the surface *could* limit us from seeing rain at the ground level. (KBTX)

Whether or not the rain actually makes it to the surface will play a large role in what the thermometer reads Tuesday afternoon. If it does afternoon highs could struggle to climb out of the 50s. If it does not we could see another afternoon similar to Monday with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

