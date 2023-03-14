Aggie fans prepare for March Madness with A&M returning to the tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M fans are ready for March Madness as they cheer on the Aggies getting started in the big tournament.

This is the first year back for the Aggies since 2018. Fans say they’re excited about the return and are a bit frustrated with where the Aggies have been placed.

A&M is ranked 7th in the tournament, but freshmen Cameron Donley and Lucas Davenport say they should be higher.

“This year is the revenge tour, last year got squeaked out. We went off in the NIT so this year we’re just going to really prove all the haters wrong. I mean we got ranked at seven, the commitment board doesn’t like us and we’re going to prove them wrong,” Davenport said.

But, Donley says this just gives A&M the chance to see UT early in the tournament.

“They set us up with a nice little matchup in the second round. I think that had to have been something on purpose,” he said.

Both men say they’ve been attending the games at Reed Arena this year and it has been unlike most prior seasons.

“It’s unreal, like going to football games like you see the crowd and everything everybody’s together. But being like inside Reed Arena, all in one enclosed space is a completely different environment and it was really cool,” Donley said.

Regardless of what happens and where the game is played, fans say they’ll be ready to cheer on the Aggies starting Thursday.

A&M will play Penn State in their first matchup of the tournament.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.