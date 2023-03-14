Aggieland Humane Society hosting kitten shower

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every year, from spring through summer, Aggieland Humane Society is inundated with kittens.

It’s kitten season, and over the next few months the shelter will welcome hundreds of newborn kittens into its shelter.

Any kitten younger than 8 weeks old is not able to be adopted, so they have to go into a foster home first. That’s why they are in need of fosters to help take care of the kittens.

To help raise funds for all those babies, Aggieland Humane Society is hosting a virtual kitten shower.

Each kitten needs specialized formula and bottles, canned food, and a warm, safe area to grow.

The virtual kitten shower will take place online starting March 21 and you can help by shopping their wish list.

