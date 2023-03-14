Aggies lead Louisiana Classics after two rounds

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana -- The No. 15 Texas A&M men’s golf team leads by five strokes heading into Tuesday’s last round of the 38th annual Louisiana Classics.

The Aggies opened the tournament with rounds of 287 and 292 on the par-71, 6,898-yard. Oakbourne Country Club to lead second-place Sam Houston by five strokes. Little Rock sits eight strokes back with LSU needing to make up a dozen strokes.

Texas A&M is playing for their second consecutive Louisiana Classics title and their third since 2018. The Maroon & White are also looking to clinch their fourth tournament title of the 2022-23 campaign.

William Paysse and Phichaksn Maichon are tied for fourth place with a two-round tally of 2-over, 144, one stroke behind the leaders.

Vishnu Sadagopan is in a logjam of seven players tied for ninth place at 4-over, 146. Jaime Montojo and Daniel Rodrigues tied with four others in 16th place at 5-over, 147.

The Aggies battled through cold, blustery conditions in the morning to lead by eight strokes after the first round with a 3-over, 287. Paysse was the only golfer in the field to break par in the opening round with a 1-under, 70.

The Aggies cap off the tournament with Tuesday’s final round starting with tee times starting at 8:24 p.m. Final round action will have coverage on ESPN+. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com.

TEXAS A&M SCORES

t-4 William Paysse 70-74=144

t-4 Phichaksn Maichon (i) 74-70=144

t-9 Vishnu Sadagopan 72-74=146

t-16 Daniel Rodrigues 74-73=147

t-16 Jaime Montojo 76-73=147

t-27 Sam Bennett 71-79=150

TEAM SCORES

1 Texas A&M 287-292=579

2 Sam Houston 296-288=584

3 Little Rock 296-291=587

4 LSU 295-296=591

5 Louisiana 299-294=593

6 Texas State 299-299=598

7 Denver 304-296=600

8 Illinois State 304-298=602

9 Michigan 295-312=607

t-10 New Orleans 295-313=608

t-10 UTSA 298-310=608

t-12 SMU 307-304=611

t-12 New Mexico State 309-202=611

14 Louisiana Tech 319-304=623

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head coach Brian Kortan

On the rounds...

“We look forward to playing for a tournament title tomorrow. We need to play better than we did today moving forward. We left some really good scores on the course. Tomorrow, they have an opportunity to close out with a strong round.”

