Aggies lead Louisiana Classics after two rounds

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, Louisiana -- The No. 15 Texas A&M men’s golf team leads by five strokes heading into Tuesday’s last round of the 38th annual Louisiana Classics.

The Aggies opened the tournament with rounds of 287 and 292 on the par-71, 6,898-yard. Oakbourne Country Club to lead second-place Sam Houston by five strokes. Little Rock sits eight strokes back with LSU needing to make up a dozen strokes.

Texas A&M is playing for their second consecutive Louisiana Classics title and their third since 2018. The Maroon & White are also looking to clinch their fourth tournament title of the 2022-23 campaign.

William Paysse and Phichaksn Maichon are tied for fourth place with a two-round tally of 2-over, 144, one stroke behind the leaders.

Vishnu Sadagopan is in a logjam of seven players tied for ninth place at 4-over, 146. Jaime Montojo and Daniel Rodrigues tied with four others in 16th place at 5-over, 147.

The Aggies battled through cold, blustery conditions in the morning to lead by eight strokes after the first round with a 3-over, 287. Paysse was the only golfer in the field to break par in the opening round with a 1-under, 70.

The Aggies cap off the tournament with Tuesday’s final round starting with tee times starting at 8:24 p.m. Final round action will have coverage on ESPN+. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

TEXAS A&M SCORES

t-4      William Paysse                           70-74=144

t-4      Phichaksn Maichon (i)             74-70=144

t-9      Vishnu Sadagopan                    72-74=146

t-16      Daniel Rodrigues                       74-73=147

t-16      Jaime Montojo                           76-73=147

t-27      Sam Bennett                               71-79=150

TEAM SCORES

1      Texas A&M                             287-292=579

2      Sam Houston                         296-288=584

3      Little Rock                               296-291=587

4      LSU                                            295-296=591

5      Louisiana                                 299-294=593

6      Texas State                              299-299=598

7      Denver                                     304-296=600

8      Illinois State                            304-298=602

9      Michigan                                  295-312=607

t-10      New Orleans                          295-313=608

t-10      UTSA                                         298-310=608

t-12      SMU                                          307-304=611

t-12      New Mexico State                309-202=611

14      Louisiana Tech                       319-304=623

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head coach Brian Kortan

On the rounds...

“We look forward to playing for a tournament title tomorrow. We need to play better than we did today moving forward. We left some really good scores on the course. Tomorrow, they have an opportunity to close out with a strong round.”

