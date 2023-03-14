Aggies repeat as Louisiana Classics Champion

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 15 Texas A&M men’s golf team claimed back-to-back titles at the Louisiana Classics stretching its lead to 11 strokes in Tuesday’s final round action.

The Aggies carded a three-round tally of 866 at the par-71, 6,898-yard Oakbourne Country Club to best runner-up Little Rock who leap-frogged Sam Houston on the day. LSU finished fourth, 27 strokes off the pace.

Texas A&M claimed the Louisiana Classics crown for the third time since 2018. The Maroon & White also won their fourth tournament of the season, adding to the Badger Invitational, the Blessings Collegiate Invitational and the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate.

The Aggies sandwiched runs of 287 around a 292 in cold and blustery conditions. Texas A&M’s first and third round scores were the lowest of tournament.

Jaime Montojo and Vishnu Sadagopan landed all-tournament recognition for finishing in the top 5. The pair tied for fourth place with a three-round tally of 217. Montojo shot a 70 Tuesday for the tournament’s lowest tally for the final day.

Playing as an individual, Phichaksn finished sixth with a 218. William Paysse was tied for ninth place at 220. Sam Bennett and Daniel Rodrigues tied for 12th and 15th place, respectively.

