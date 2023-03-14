Be Remarkable: Kristen Renner’s academy is helping students who have dyslexia

College Station-based Renner Academy opened in the 2020-21 school year and is the first and only school in the Brazos Valley offering specialized education for dyslexic children.
College Station-based Renner Academy opened in the 2020-21 school year and is the first and only school in the Brazos Valley offering specialized education for
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Renner Academy in College Station is a school designed specifically for children with dyslexia and other language-based differences, and has been making a difference in the lives of families in the Brazos Valley since it opened in the 2020-2021 school year.

Founded by Kristen Renner, a mother of two daughters with dyslexia, the Academy provides students with research-based instruction and social and emotional support that they may not receive in traditional public schools.

In the United States, nearly one in five students struggle with dyslexia, and many may not receive the support they need to thrive academically. Renner Academy aims to change that by offering small classroom sizes, individualized attention, and a supportive environment that allows students to feel safe and supported.

“We all know that public schools are underfunded and struggling, and I felt like COVID was going to overload the boat,” said Renner, explaining why she founded the Academy. “I wanted to create a place where kids could come and feel supported and be able to reach their fullest potential as learners, thinkers, and leaders.”

Since opening its doors a few years ago, Renner Academy has seen enrollment grow from 8 to 26 students. Parents like Emily Gunnels are grateful for the difference the school has made in their children’s lives. “Kristen has changed our lives during COVID,” said Gunnels. “We found out that our son had dyslexia and dysgraphia, and online learning was really just not a great fit for him.”

Enrollment for the next academic year begins on April 1st, and Renner Academy is expected to continue making a difference in the lives of children with dyslexia and other language-based differences in the years to come.

A Parent Information Night is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the academy located at 6134 Imperial Loop. Email info@renneracademy.org for more information.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here! Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Bryan at the intersection of W...
Multiple vehicles involved in Sunday afternoon crash in Bryan
The blue along the equator indicates cooler than normal water in the equatorial pacific
NOAA: La Niña has ended, El Niño conditions possible by end of year
Truck crashes into Firme Fades Barber Shop in Bryan .
Caught on Camera: Pickup truck crashes into barber shop in Bryan, repairs underway
Two of the missing women are sisters: 47-year-old Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and 48-year-old...
3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip
FILE -The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
Texas A&M Men’s Basketball earns No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament

Latest News

Be Remarkable: Kristen Renner’s academy is helping students who have dyslexia
Be Remarkable: Two men with one goal led to creation of Fun For All Playground
Werner Rose and David Gerling are two men who don’t get near the recognition they deserve, and...
Be Remarkable: Two men with one goal led to creation of Fun For All Playground
Ellen Fuller and Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers
Be Remarkable: Ellen Fuller is a fulltime advocate for veterans