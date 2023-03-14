Be Remarkable: Kristen Renner’s academy is helping students who have dyslexia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Renner Academy in College Station is a school designed specifically for children with dyslexia and other language-based differences, and has been making a difference in the lives of families in the Brazos Valley since it opened in the 2020-2021 school year.

Founded by Kristen Renner, a mother of two daughters with dyslexia, the Academy provides students with research-based instruction and social and emotional support that they may not receive in traditional public schools.

In the United States, nearly one in five students struggle with dyslexia, and many may not receive the support they need to thrive academically. Renner Academy aims to change that by offering small classroom sizes, individualized attention, and a supportive environment that allows students to feel safe and supported.

“We all know that public schools are underfunded and struggling, and I felt like COVID was going to overload the boat,” said Renner, explaining why she founded the Academy. “I wanted to create a place where kids could come and feel supported and be able to reach their fullest potential as learners, thinkers, and leaders.”

Since opening its doors a few years ago, Renner Academy has seen enrollment grow from 8 to 26 students. Parents like Emily Gunnels are grateful for the difference the school has made in their children’s lives. “Kristen has changed our lives during COVID,” said Gunnels. “We found out that our son had dyslexia and dysgraphia, and online learning was really just not a great fit for him.”

Enrollment for the next academic year begins on April 1st, and Renner Academy is expected to continue making a difference in the lives of children with dyslexia and other language-based differences in the years to come.

A Parent Information Night is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the academy located at 6134 Imperial Loop. Email info@renneracademy.org for more information.

