Beginning of the rainbow: Severe weather possible ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a couple days away, but we’re already tracking the next weather maker set to roll through the state of Texas Thursday into Thursday night, and it’s looking to pack a couple different punches.

The next low pressure system (and resulting dryline and cold front) affects us starting Thursday. We’re looking at a couple different chances for rain here, one as early as Thursday midday.

⚡️THURSDAY: @NWSSPC has placed a large amount of Texas real estate under a 2/5 risk for severe storms

Brazos Valley:

⏰Isolated storms: 1pm - 3pm | Line: 10pm Thu - 2am Fri

⚠️Damaging wind gusts main concern as line arrives. Isolated storm could produce hail/low chance tornado pic.twitter.com/uxl96fldvx — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) March 14, 2023

The conditional chance is a “watch and wait” scenario. Should clouds break early, and we get a little warmer than expected, some storms may fire well ahead of the dryline around our area. Any storm that forms here will be capable of large hail and a tornado, but this is the more isolated and less likely chance for severe weather before the main line arrive Thursday night. Right now, most (if not all) don’t look to be impacted.

Imperfect, but perfectly reasonable look at how things could play out THURSDAY.

-Isolated (likely strong) storm in the afternoon

-Main line rolls through in the evening, damaging wind potential.



More to fine tune as we get closer! pic.twitter.com/dlgbi1nxs2 — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) March 14, 2023

Higher coverage and therefore higher chance for strong storms arrives as we get past sunset. A cluster of strong storms looks to form along the dryline (and the cold front that will catch up with the line over the course of the evening) and move eastward into the area as early as about 8-9pm, exiting the area by 12am-1am Friday. Heavy rain and strong wind will be the main threat with this line, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out at this point.

Timing will be adjusted as we get closer to Thursday, but for now, the biggest risk for strong storms looks to come in the evening and overnight as the main line moves through the area. Overall risk is low, but you will want to have a couple ways to receive alerts, and keep your phone on loud as you head to bed, just in case.

A 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather has been placed on the Brazos Valley and a large portion of the state of Texas. (KBTX)

Scattered thunderstorms are still possible as the low moves out of the area through early morning Friday, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Behind the front it gets COLD and windy, so we may be dry, but don’t get caught without several extra layers if you’re planning on some St. Patrick’s Day festivities outside. A reinforcing front is expected this weekend, keeping lows in the 30s/40s and highs likely not exceeding 60 until early next week.

