Brazos County Health District wins two state awards

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District won two state awards presented by The Texas Association of City and County Health Officials.

The health district received the awards at a national conference in Frisco at the end of February. It won an award for Local Health Department of the Year and BCHD employee Yao Akpalu, won Outstanding Public Health Service - Local Health Department Staff.

Santos Navarrette Jr. Director of the Brazos County Health District said those awards build their creditability and let the community know it has a quality health department.

“It’s also great to be recognized by your peers because the board is made of peers who have been selected and scoring the awards,” Navarrette Jr. said. “To be nominated and selected is a great honor for us.”

Navarrette Jr. said what put the health district over the top was the grant funding it received over the past two and a half years.

“Over $4 million worth of funding coming down through the Department of State Health Services for us to continue to provide service in Brazos County,” Navarrette Jr. said. “That was a great accolade that we received was our tenaciousness in looking for the funding streams.”

