Bryan, College Station hiring Parks and Recreation staff as summer approaches

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The cities of Bryan of College Station Parks & Recreation Department are working to get staff in place for summer.

While kids are out of school in the summer, both will be looking to hire camp counselors, activity instructors, trip leaders and more.

Lifeguards are also needed in the summer.

Bryan and College Station Parks & Recreation departments say they have a little more than half of the lifeguarding positions that are still open.

”We want to make sure that we’re staffed up so we don’t have any temporary closures on our facilities like last year,” said College Station Aquatic & Special Events Supervisor Ashley Weldon.

Bryan and College Station also think that working for the city you live in will look good on resumes and provide important life skills.

“It really gives them an idea and gives them a feeling that they’re serving their community and giving back,” said Bryan Recreation manager Ashley Bennett.

Applications are available for interested candidates in Bryan and College Station.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.