Celebrate National Pi Day with your favorite slice

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday is National Pi Day, which represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The mathematical constant has been shortened to 3.14 and represents the holiday’s date, 3/14. It also gives people an excuse to enjoy their favorite sweet and savory pies.

The baker behind Sweet Pea Confections, Megan Wise, joined BVTM Tuesday to share how to make the perfect pie at home. It all starts with the crust, which can be the hardest part. Wise said she gets a lot of questions from customers on how to achieve the perfect crust without having to use premade options.

One of her solutions is buying ready-to-bake pie crust and shaping it in the pan. A no-bake option is mixing ground graham crackers, sugar and melted butter to make a delicious graham cracker crust.

You can learn Wise’s techniques for making pecan pie and a no-bake key lime pie below.

Butterscotch Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

One 9-inch store-bought pie crust, unbaked and room temperature

1 cup pecan pieces

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

3 tablespoons salted butter, melted

2 eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon rum or whiskey (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Roll out pie dough to approximately 10″ round. Transfer to pie pan and gently press into place. Tuck edges underneath themselves to form a lip, then crimp by pinching the edges all the way around. Dock the center using a form to minimize bubbling. Bake in the center of the oven for 12-15 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and center is cooked. Remove from oven and set aside. Reduce heat to 375 degrees. Add pecans to baked pie shell. Whisk together remaining ingredients in a mixing bowl until completely combined, then pour over top of pecans. Don’t worry if the pecans move around because they will float to the top and be evenly distributed. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until edges are set and center is slightly jiggly. Let cool for one hour, then chill if desired. Can be stored, covered at room temperature for two to three days, or in the refrigerator for one week.

No Bake Key Lime Pie

Ingredients:

One 1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs

1/3 cup sugar 5 tablespoons salted butter, melted

One 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

2 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup key lime juice

1 lime, zested

1 teaspoon vanilla Whipped cream or meringue, for topping

Directions:

In a small mixing bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter. Pour into a 9-inch pie pan, using a measuring cup to gently press the crust into place. Place in refrigerator to set. Whisk together milk and cream cheese in a mixing bowl until smooth. Add in lime juice, lime zest, and vanilla, then whisk to thoroughly combine. Pour into graham cracker crust, cover with plastic wrap, and chill for three to four hours before serving. Remove plastic wrap and top with whipped cream or meringue, if desired. Can be stored in the refrigerator, covered, for up to one week.

You can see more of Wise’s work and pre-order sweets for Easter here.

