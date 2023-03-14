College Station hiring lifeguards and swim instructors

KBTX News 3 at Noon: The City of College Station is hiring and training lifeguards
By Crystal Galny
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Looking for a summer job? The City of College Station is hiring and training lifeguards.

The Parks and Recreation Department is hiring lifeguards for the city’s pools, instructors for swim lessons, and coaches for the Tsunami Swim Team.

Pay starts at $12 an hour, and you must be at least 16 years old.

If you are not certified, American Red Cross certification programs are available. If you’re hired and work all summer at College Station pools, your certification costs are reimbursed at the end of the season.

Lifeguarding certifications and CPR/AED and good for two years. Lifeguard recertification is also available.

For more information, here or call 979-764-3540.

