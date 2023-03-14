College Station hiring Parks and Recreation staff as summer approaches

(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department is working to get staff in place for summer.

While kids are out of school in the summer, the city is looking to hire camp counselors, activity instructors, trip leaders and more.

Lifeguards are also needed in the summer.

College Station wants to ensure their aquatic centers Adamson Lagoon and Cindy Hallaran pool are equipped with the right staff to keep children safe.

Applicants can apply for a position here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Bryan at the intersection of W...
Multiple vehicles involved in Sunday afternoon crash in Bryan
The blue along the equator indicates cooler than normal water in the equatorial pacific
NOAA: La Niña has ended, El Niño conditions possible by end of year
The Harris County District Attorney's Office will decide whether any of the five adults in the...
Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home
Truck crashes into Firme Fades Barber Shop in Bryan .
Caught on Camera: Pickup truck crashes into barber shop in Bryan, repairs underway
Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10...
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

Latest News

Bryan-College Station Salvation Army in need of volunteers and donations.
As Emergency SNAP benefits end, food pantries see heightened need for food assistance
Aggieland Humane Society in need of foster parents and items to care for kittens
Aggieland Humane Society hosting kitten shower
Fight 2 Unite will take place April 14 at Edible Field
United Way, Lions Pride Sports team up for ‘Fight 2 Unite’
Baker Megan Wise of Sweet Pea Confections shares baked and no-bake pie recipes and techniques...
Celebrate National Pi Day with your favorite slice