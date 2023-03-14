College Station hiring Parks and Recreation staff as summer approaches

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department is working to get staff in place for summer.

While kids are out of school in the summer, the city is looking to hire camp counselors, activity instructors, trip leaders and more.

Lifeguards are also needed in the summer.

College Station wants to ensure their aquatic centers Adamson Lagoon and Cindy Hallaran pool are equipped with the right staff to keep children safe.

Applicants can apply for a position here.

