College Station run rules A&M Consolidated in softball showdown

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar softball team scored four runs in the first inning and went onto run rule the A&M Consolidated Tigers 12-2 in a District 21-5A showdown Tuesday afternoon at Lady Cougar Field.

Gracie Ream picked up the win in the circle for College Station throwing a complete game 2 hitter while striking out six.

College Station will travel to Magnolia next Tuesday to take on the West Mustangs next while A&M Consolidated will host Rudder next Tuesday at Lady Tiger Field.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.