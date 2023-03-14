College Station run rules A&M Consolidated in softball showdown

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar softball team scored four runs in the first inning and went onto run rule the A&M Consolidated Tigers 12-2 in a District 21-5A showdown Tuesday afternoon at Lady Cougar Field.

Gracie Ream picked up the win in the circle for College Station throwing a complete game 2 hitter while striking out six.

College Station will travel to Magnolia next Tuesday to take on the West Mustangs next while A&M Consolidated will host Rudder next Tuesday at Lady Tiger Field.

