Donate diapers, spread love, help young moms in need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Embrace Grace exists to help inspire and equip the church to love and encourage single and pregnant young women and their families.

Women experiencing unexpected pregnancies receive practical, spiritual, and emotional support through global support groups, including three groups right here in the Brazos Valley.

To help offset the financial burden young mothers face, the Brazos County Cinderella Scholarship Pageant is hosting a Diaper Drive on Saturday, March 25.

“Cinderella Pageant wants to show support. They want to be able to show what grace is by partnering with us to bless these moms with diapers,” Sarah Cargill said.

For further incentive, Play Oasis is offering anyone who donates diapers $3 off admission and entry into a raffle for a $50 Play Oasis gift card.

There are multiple ways you can donate to the drive.

You can drop off items yourself at the drive-up and drop-off event at First Baptist Church in Bryan. They will be collecting diaper donations from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the morning of the 25th.

If you can’t make it to the church that morning, but you’d still like to help, you can send a Venmo, PayPal, or CashApp payment to Cortney James and she will purchase items on your behalf.

James has also graciously offered to pick up any items you’d like to donate.

You can find her payment information in the post below.

Texas Cinderella Pageant Princess, Bellamy James, says it’s important to be kind like Jesus.

“If you’re a Christian, then it’s good to help,” she said.

