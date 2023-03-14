Donate diapers, spread love, help young moms in need

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Embrace Grace exists to help inspire and equip the church to love and encourage single and pregnant young women and their families.

Women experiencing unexpected pregnancies receive practical, spiritual, and emotional support through global support groups, including three groups right here in the Brazos Valley.

To help offset the financial burden young mothers face, the Brazos County Cinderella Scholarship Pageant is hosting a Diaper Drive on Saturday, March 25.

“Cinderella Pageant wants to show support. They want to be able to show what grace is by partnering with us to bless these moms with diapers,” Sarah Cargill said.

For further incentive, Play Oasis is offering anyone who donates diapers $3 off admission and entry into a raffle for a $50 Play Oasis gift card.

There are multiple ways you can donate to the drive.

You can drop off items yourself at the drive-up and drop-off event at First Baptist Church in Bryan. They will be collecting diaper donations from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the morning of the 25th.

If you can’t make it to the church that morning, but you’d still like to help, you can send a Venmo, PayPal, or CashApp payment to Cortney James and she will purchase items on your behalf.

James has also graciously offered to pick up any items you’d like to donate.

You can find her payment information in the post below.

Texas Cinderella Pageant Princess, Bellamy James, says it’s important to be kind like Jesus.

“If you’re a Christian, then it’s good to help,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Bryan at the intersection of W...
Multiple vehicles involved in Sunday afternoon crash in Bryan
The blue along the equator indicates cooler than normal water in the equatorial pacific
NOAA: La Niña has ended, El Niño conditions possible by end of year
The Harris County District Attorney's Office will decide whether any of the five adults in the...
Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home
Truck crashes into Firme Fades Barber Shop in Bryan .
Caught on Camera: Pickup truck crashes into barber shop in Bryan, repairs underway
Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10...
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

Latest News

art walk
Prepare your paintbrush and easel for this year’s Art Walk
You're not too young for Colon Cancer, You're not too old for a Colonoscopy
You’re not too young for Colon Cancer, you’re not too old for a Colonoscopy
Big or small, the Cherry Ruffino team sells them all!
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
Central TX Endoscopy
Colon Cancer