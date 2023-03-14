As Emergency SNAP benefits end, food pantries see heightened need for food assistance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The need for food assistance continues to grow in the Brazos Valley after the state of Texas ended emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds at the start of March.

The Bryan-College Station Salvation Army said since those benefits ended, they’ve seen a record number of people walk through their doors.

Tanisha Pickney, Case Management Supervisor, has been working at the Salvation Army for three years.

“People come here for assistance. So, to be able to help them in the tough, tough spot they’re in is very rewarding,” said Pickney. “Lately though, we’ve seen an increase, just from last week from the food pantry, we’ve never seen before. So, its showing, people are needing the food.”

Last week was the Salvation Army’s first food distribution of the month. Pickney said high inflation, the aftermath of COVID-19, and now the expiration of emergency SNAP benefits are what is driving people to their doors.

“Starting March 1, they cut those benefits and people were starting to receive the regular amount. The regular amount could be $50, $100, $200. When you’re used to getting a large number of benefits you get used to that. Now people don’t have as much and it shows. For instance the lines last week for food, it’s normally wrapped around the street, but last week it was just so many people, wrapped around both streets,” Pickney said. “We ran out of food to give in the first hour.”

As more people frequent food distribution day, local food pantries are in need of more food and more donations.

“We had to order more food for this week and the Brazos Valley Food Bank donated some extra items, produce which helps out a lot,” said Pickney. “Now we know we’re going to have to increase every week. We’re increasing in food but we’re also needing more volunteers to help us distribute that food as well.”

Theresa Mangapora, Executive Director at the Brazos Valley Food Bank, said it’s an issue making its way across all seven counties.

“Due to inflation and the SNAP benefits ending in March, we are seeing numbers of anywhere from a 15-20% increase in visitors to the local food pantries,” said Mangapora. “Anything that people can do right now can really help in this situation. Whether that means volunteering or donating.”

Volunteers help sort food on Tuesday and hand out food on Wednesday. Non-perishable food can be dropped off at the Salvation Army in Bryan.

To get connected with the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army, click here.

For more information on the Brazos Valley Food Bank, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.