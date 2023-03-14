Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Big or small, the Cherry Ruffino team sells them all!

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this three bedroom, two bathroom home situated on a spacious .60-acre lot in a serene country setting.

“We believe everybody deserves representation,” Ruffino said.

Inside the home, you will find an open floor plan with a cozy and comfortable living space and kitchen, making it easy to prepare meals and entertain guests.

There is a nice deck on the back to sit on and enjoy your morning coffee and the outdoor space surrounding the home is ideal for gardening, playing with kids or pets, or hosting outdoor gatherings with friends and family.

The shed offers more space for storage and a second run-in 20x30 storage building with electricity and a concrete floor provides a convenient place to store tools, outdoor equipment, and other items.

Ruffino says although it’s not a big house, it’s perfect for the right person.

“Think of the privacy with those beautiful trees. You’ve got a little slice of country. Very seldom can you find something in the country for under $200-thousand,” she said.

For more details, watch the video above or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Bryan at the intersection of W...
Multiple vehicles involved in Sunday afternoon crash in Bryan
The blue along the equator indicates cooler than normal water in the equatorial pacific
NOAA: La Niña has ended, El Niño conditions possible by end of year
The Harris County District Attorney's Office will decide whether any of the five adults in the...
Girl, 3, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home
Truck crashes into Firme Fades Barber Shop in Bryan .
Caught on Camera: Pickup truck crashes into barber shop in Bryan, repairs underway
Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10...
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

Latest News

art walk
Prepare your paintbrush and easel for this year’s Art Walk
Please help Brazos County Cinderella Scholarship Pageant collect for our diaper drive March...
Donate diapers, spread love, help young moms in need
You're not too young for Colon Cancer, You're not too old for a Colonoscopy
You’re not too young for Colon Cancer, you’re not too old for a Colonoscopy
Central TX Endoscopy
Colon Cancer