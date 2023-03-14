Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Big or small, the Cherry Ruffino team sells them all!

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this three bedroom, two bathroom home situated on a spacious .60-acre lot in a serene country setting.

“We believe everybody deserves representation,” Ruffino said.

Inside the home, you will find an open floor plan with a cozy and comfortable living space and kitchen, making it easy to prepare meals and entertain guests.

There is a nice deck on the back to sit on and enjoy your morning coffee and the outdoor space surrounding the home is ideal for gardening, playing with kids or pets, or hosting outdoor gatherings with friends and family.

The shed offers more space for storage and a second run-in 20x30 storage building with electricity and a concrete floor provides a convenient place to store tools, outdoor equipment, and other items.

Ruffino says although it’s not a big house, it’s perfect for the right person.

“Think of the privacy with those beautiful trees. You’ve got a little slice of country. Very seldom can you find something in the country for under $200-thousand,” she said.

For more details, contact Cherry Ruffino here.

